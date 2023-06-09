Dirty Heads share new version of "Island Glow" off upcoming ﻿'Midnight Control'﻿ deluxe album

Dirty Heads have released a new version of their song "Island Glow," which will appear on the upcoming deluxe edition of the band's latest album, Midnight Control.

The updated recording, which is available now via digital outlets, features Colombian duo Monsieur Periné.

"I think one of the greatest parts of music is collaboration," says Dirty Heads vocalist Jared Watson. "Being able to share music with other artists you respect and are fans of. That's what happened with 'Island Glow' and Monsieur Periné. We are fans of what they do and we are honored to have them add on and bring their talent to this epic pirate story."

The deluxe Midnight Control album will be released July 14. It also includes the Red Hot Chili Peppers-sampling single "Rescue Me" and various acoustic recordings.

Dirty Heads will launch a U.S. tour June 13 in Bonner, Montana.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

