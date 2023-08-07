Dirty Heads hit #1 on ﻿'Billboard﻿'s' Alternative Airplay chart with "Rescue Me"

Dirty Heads have hit #1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart with their song "Rescue Me."

The track, which samples the melody from Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Dani California," marks Dirty Heads' second #1 on Alternative Airplay, following their 2010 Rome Ramirez collaboration "Lay Me Down."

"We're stoked to continue to put out music people enjoy," says vocalist Jared Watson. "We write the music for ourselves first so for it to keep resonating with our fans and also gaining new fans is a great feeling. Shout out to RHCP for the inspiration."

"Rescue Me" appears on the deluxe version of the latest Dirty Heads album, 2022's Midnight Control. The expanded record dropped in July.

Dirty Heads are currently on tour, which includes dates with Sublime with Rome.

