Dirty Heads hit #1 on ﻿'Billboard﻿'s' Alternative Airplay chart with "Rescue Me"

Better Noise Music

By Josh Johnson

Dirty Heads have hit #1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart with their song "Rescue Me."

The track, which samples the melody from Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Dani California," marks Dirty Heads' second #1 on Alternative Airplay, following their 2010 Rome Ramirez collaboration "Lay Me Down."

"We're stoked to continue to put out music people enjoy," says vocalist Jared Watson. "We write the music for ourselves first so for it to keep resonating with our fans and also gaining new fans is a great feeling. Shout out to RHCP for the inspiration."

"Rescue Me" appears on the deluxe version of the latest Dirty Heads album, 2022's Midnight Control. The expanded record dropped in July.

Dirty Heads are currently on tour, which includes dates with Sublime with Rome.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!