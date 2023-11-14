Dinosaur Jr.'s J Mascis details new solo album, '﻿What Do We Do Now'

Sub Pop

By Josh Johnson

J Mascis has announced a new album called What Do We Do Now.

The fifth solo effort from the Dinosaur Jr. frontman — and his first since 2018's Elastic Days — arrives February 2. Its first single, "Can't Believe We're Here," is available now via digital outlets.

"Can't Believe We're Here" is also accompanied by a video featuring some of Mascis' comedian, actor and musician pals, including Fred Armisen and David Cross. You can watch that streaming now on YouTube.

Here's the What Do We Do Now track list:

"Can't Believe We're Here"
"What Do We Do Now"
"Right Behind You"
"You Don't Understand Me"
"I Can't Find You"
"Old Friends"
"It's True"
"Set Me Down"
"Hangin Out"
"End Is Gettin Shaky"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

