Dinosaur Jr. announces 15th anniversary '﻿Farm﻿' reissue

Dinosaur Jr. is reissuing their 2009 album, Farm, in honor of its 15th anniversary.

The deluxe set is due out Aug. 16. It features four bonus tracks, including a cover of The Zombies' "Whenever You're Ready." You can listen to that now via digital outlets.

Farm is Dinosaur Jr.'s ninth album and marked their second record release following their reunion in 2005. They've since put out three more records, the most recent of which being 2021's Sweep It into Space.

Meanwhile, frontman J Mascis put out a new solo album, What Do We Do Now, in February.

