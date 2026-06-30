Dinosaur Jr. announces new album, ﻿'There Near'

Dinosaur Jr. has announced a new album called There Near.

The 13th full-length effort from the alt-rock veterans is due out Aug. 28. It's the follow-up to 2021's Sweep It into Space.

"Someone suggested this album sounds more upbeat, but I guess that's to do with my delivery, because lyrics like 'No Friends' might make you think otherwise," says frontman J Mascis. "But I usually write in the third person. It's all just make believe."

You can listen to the first single off There Near, called "Several Got Away," out now.

Dinosaur Jr. will launch a U.S. tour with Band of Horses on July 10 in Kingston, New York. They'll then kick off a fall headlining tour in October.

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