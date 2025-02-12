Dexter and the Moonrocks premiere new song, 'Ritalin'

Severance Records/Big Loud Rock
By Josh Johnson

Dexter and the Moonrocks have premiered a new song called "Ritalin."

You can listen to "Ritalin" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video on YouTube.

"Ritalin" follows the 2024 Moonrocks EP Western Space Grunge, which spawned the band's breakout single, "Sad in Carolina," their first #1 hit on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

Dexter and the Moonrocks are currently on a U.S. tour, which stretches into May.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

