Descendents frontman Milo Aukerman recovering after suffering "mild heart attack"

2022 Riot Fest Jason Squires/FilmMagic (Jason Squires/FilmMagic)

By Josh Johnson

Milo Aukerman, frontman for the seminal punk group Descendents, suffered what his band is calling a "mild heart attack" on Thursday, July 27.

A post to the Descedents Instagram reads, "[Aukerman is] doing fine, and is expected to make a full recovery from surgery, but will need a few weeks to recover before we can hit the road again."

As a result, Descedents are canceling their upcoming European tour dates.

Aukerman, 60, joined Descendents ahead of recording the band's influential 1982 debut album, Milo Goes to College. Even if you've never heard Milo Goes to College, you'll probably recognize its cover artwork, which is based on a caricature of Aukerman and has graced the T-shirts of countless festival and concertgoers.

