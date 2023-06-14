Des Rocs details sophomore album, ﻿'Dream Machine'

Des Rocs has announced a new album called Dream Machine.

The sophomore effort from the "This Is Our Life" artist arrives August 25. It follows Des Rocs' 2021 debut, A Real Good Person in a Real Bad Place.

"I can't begin to tell ya what this chapter means to me. How special the people are who helped bring it all to life," Des Rocs says. "That's a long sappy post for another time. Until then, buckle up ya filthy animals & get ready for the adventure of a life time."

Dream Machine includes the previously released single "Never Ending Moment." A second cut, titled "Nowhere Kid," is available now via digital outlets.

Here's the Dream Machine track list:

"Dream Machine"

"I Am the Lightning"

"White Gold"

"Nowhere Kid"

"Never Ending Moment"

"Bad Blood"

"Natural Born Thriller"

"In the Night"

"Up to You"

