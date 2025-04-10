Depeche Mode announces new concert film, ﻿'Depeche Mode: M'

Depeche Mode live in Milan 2024 Elena Di Vincenzo/Archivio Elena Di Vincenzo/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images (Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im)
By Josh Johnson

Depeche Mode has announced a new concert film, Depeche Mode: M.

Directed by Fernando FriasDepeche Mode: M was recorded during the "Enjoy the Silence" band's 2023 shows in Mexico City. The concerts were part of Depeche Mode's tour supporting their 2023 album, Memento Mori.

As a press release describes, the film "takes audiences on a profound musical journey, using nearly 200,000 Mexican fans' fervent connection with the band as a window into the band's timeless global influence, and a powerful tribute to the unbreakable connection between music, tradition and the human spirit."

Depeche Mode: M will premiere in theaters later in 2025.

Memento Mori marked the first Depeche Mode album released following the 2022 death of founding member Andy Fletcher.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!