Depeche Mode announces new concert film, ﻿'Depeche Mode: M'

Depeche Mode has announced a new concert film, Depeche Mode: M.

Directed by Fernando Frias, Depeche Mode: M was recorded during the "Enjoy the Silence" band's 2023 shows in Mexico City. The concerts were part of Depeche Mode's tour supporting their 2023 album, Memento Mori.

As a press release describes, the film "takes audiences on a profound musical journey, using nearly 200,000 Mexican fans' fervent connection with the band as a window into the band's timeless global influence, and a powerful tribute to the unbreakable connection between music, tradition and the human spirit."

Depeche Mode: M will premiere in theaters later in 2025.

Memento Mori marked the first Depeche Mode album released following the 2022 death of founding member Andy Fletcher.

