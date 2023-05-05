Depeche Mode releases "Ghosts Again" remix EP

Depeche Mode has released a new EP featuring eight remixes of "Ghosts Again," the lead single off the band's new album, Memento Mori.

"I wanted to do this [remix] as a tribute to my love for the band," says Davide Rossi, one of the artists contributing to the EP. "I am so thrilled that they decided to keep it and release it."

You can listen to Ghosts Again (Remixes) now via digital outlets.

Depeche Mode released Memento Mori in March. It's their first record following the death of band member Andy Fletcher last May.

The original "Ghosts Again" is Depeche Mode's highest-charting single on the Billboard Alternative Airplay ranking in over 25 years.

In other remix news, Bob Moses has also just released a new remix EP, featuring reworked versions of songs off the "Love Brand New" outfit's 2022 album, The Silence in Between. You can listen to that now via digital outlets, as well.

