Depeche Mode announces 'Delta Machine | The 12" Singles' box set

Depeche Mode has announced the latest installment in the band's vinyl singles reissue campaign.

Delta Machine | The 12" Singles box set will be released October 6. It consists of six 12-inch vinyl discs featuring various recordings and remixes of three singles off the 2013 Delta Machine album: "Heaven," "Soothe My Soul" and "Should Be Higher."

"Each box set in the series contains the singles from an individual Depeche Mode album pressed on audiophile-quality 12" vinyl," a press release says of the series. "The artwork for the exterior of each of the box sets draws on iconography inspired by the original releases, while the vinyl sleeves themselves feature the original single artwork."

Meanwhile, Depeche Mode released a new album, Memento Mori, in March. It's their first record since the death of member Andy Fletcher in 2022.

Depeche Mode will return to the U.S. for a tour in continued support of Memento Mori beginning September 29 in Austin.

