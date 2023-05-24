Depeche Mode shares video for ﻿'Memento Mori﻿' song "Wagging Tongue"

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Depeche Mode has shared the video for "Wagging Tongue," a track off the band's new album, Memento Mori.

The black-and-white clip, streaming now on YouTube, takes place in a society where, as a press release describes it, "rules governing interpersonal communication are strict and surreal."

"'Wagging Tongue' tells the story a young couple from a small remote village who join their neighbors for a confrontational ritual," the release explains. "One that draws in participants from all walks of life: lawyers, businessmen, priests, policemen, even Martin Gore and Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode."

Memento Mori, which also features the lead single "Ghosts Again," was released in March. It's the first Depeche Mode album following the death of member Andy Fletcher in May 2022.

Depeche Mode is currently touring Europe in support of Memento Mori. They'll be back in the U.S. for a tour in September.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

