Deftones tease 'Private Music' at London show

Rock Am Ring 2024 - Day 1 Gina Wetzler/Redferns (Gina Wetzler/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

Is Deftones' "Private Music" about to be public?

Chino Moreno and company have been working on new music to follow their 2020 album, Ohms, and they appeared to tease a possible title and release date during their show in London on Sunday.

Video screens displayed at the concert showed the words "Private Music" alongside the Roman numerals for 10, seven and 2025. Depending on how your country of residence reads dates, that could either mean July 10, 2025, or Oct. 7, 2025.

Notably, neither date is a Friday, which is the worldwide album release day, so perhaps we'll just be getting a song premiere or an album announcement.

Deftones played London after pulling out of their Glastonbury set scheduled for Saturday, citing an illness in the band.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!