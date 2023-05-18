Deftones releasing 20th anniversary vinyl reissue of self-titled album

Maverick Records

By Josh Johnson

Deftones have announced a vinyl reissue of the band's 2003 self-titled album in honor of its 20th anniversary.

The record will be available as a limited edition ruby red translucent LP on July 14. You can preorder your copy now via the Deftones' web store.

Along with the reissue, Deftones is also offering a variety of new merch themed around the album's cover artwork.

The album Deftones, which spawned the single "Minerva," officially turns 20 this Saturday, May 20. It was the last released Deftones record to be produced by frequent collaborator Terry Date until their most recent effort, 2020's Ohms.

