Deftones are teasing the video for their new song, "my mind is a mountain."

The clip is set to premiere Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET on YouTube. A brief trailer shows a shot of frontman Chino Moreno standing in a dark room as the song kicks in.

"My mind is a mountain" is the lead single off the upcoming Deftones album, private music, due out Aug. 22. It marks the follow-up to 2020's Ohms.

Deftones will launch a North American tour in August.

