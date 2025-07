Deftones have premiered the video for "my mind is a mountain," the lead single off the band's upcoming album, private music.

The no-frills clip features Chino Moreno and company delivering an intense performance as the screen flashes black, white and red. You can watch it on YouTube.

Private music is due out Aug. 22. It's the follow-up to 2020's Ohms.

Deftones will resume their North American tour in Vancouver the same day private music drops.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.