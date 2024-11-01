Deftones launch Tone Zero nonalcoholic signature beer

By Josh Johnson

Deftones have long been releasing signature beers in collaboration with San Diego's Belching Beaver Brewery. The band's latest beverage, though, will be missing one key ingredient: alcohol.

Tone Zero marks Deftones' first-ever signature nonalcoholic beer. Created alongside the company DrinkSip, Tone Zero is described as a "seamless blend of DrinkSip's essence and Deftones' spirit."

"Immerse yourself in the crispness of a classic non-alcoholic lager, where innovation and artistry intertwine in every sip, subtly enhanced by rice water for depth," the description continues. "From DrinkSip and Deftones emerges a near beer inviting you to raise your glass, whether you're taking a break from alcohol or choosing to abstain completely. Cheers to transcendence."

You can order your own pack now via Deftones' webstore, though shipping is not available in select states. Tone Zero will also be available at the Dia De Los Deftones festival, taking place Saturday in San Diego.

Deftones are also continuing to make their alcoholic beer with Belching Beaver. Their latest, a Mexican style lager, is out now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

