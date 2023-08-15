Deftones announces 2023 Dia de los Deftones festival

Deftones In Concert - Sterling Heights, MI Scott Legato/Getty Images (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Dia de los Deftones is returning for a fourth year.

The 2023 edition of Chino Moreno and company's annual festival will take place November 4 at San Diego's Petco Park. As always, Deftones themselves will headline and curate the bill, which this year also includes 100 gecs, Knocked Loose, Doechii, Pinback, Pieri, Rile and Capra.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 18, at 10 a.m. PT. Presales will begin Wednesday, August 16.

For more info, visit Deftones.com.

Deftones' most recent album is 2020's Ohms. This year, they celebrated the 20th anniversary of their 2003 self-titled effort.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

