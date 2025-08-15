Deftones announce ﻿'private music'﻿ listening parties

'Private music' album artwork. Reprise/Warner Records
By Josh Johnson

Here's how you can hear Deftones' new album, private music, before it goes public.

The band has announced a series of listening parties ahead of the record's official release on Aug. 22, taking place Aug. 19 in Amsterdam and Mexico City; Aug. 20 in Los Angeles, New York City, Toronto, London, Melbourne, Sydney, Vancouver and Deftones' hometown of Sacramento, California; and Aug. 21 in Berlin and Paris.

The events are part of the Pitchblack Playback series, which presents an album listening experience in the dark.

"Be one of the first to hear the new album on a premiere sound system - in complete darkness - with no distractions," Deftones say.

For more info, visit Deftones.com/playback.

Private music is the follow-up to 2020's Ohms. It includes the songs "my mind is a mountain" and "milk of the madonna."

Deftones will resume their North American tour Aug. 22 in Vancouver.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

