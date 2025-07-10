Deftones announce new album, '﻿private music﻿'; listen to single 'my mind is a mountain' now

Reprise/Warner Records
By Josh Johnson

Deftones have announced a new album called private music.

The milestone 10th studio effort from Chino Moreno and company will arrive Aug. 22. It's the follow-up to 2020's Ohms.

You can listen to the lead private music single, "my mind is a mountain," now via digital outlets.

Deftones embarked on a North American tour earlier in the year from February to April. They'll kick off a summer leg in August.

Here's the private music track list:

"my mind is a mountain"
"locked club"
"ecdysis"
"infinite source"
"souvenir"
"cXz"
"i think about you all the time"
"milk of the madonna"
"cut hands"
"~metal dream"
"departing the body"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!