Deftones announce new album, '﻿private music﻿'; listen to single 'my mind is a mountain' now

Deftones have announced a new album called private music.
The milestone 10th studio effort from Chino Moreno and company will arrive Aug. 22. It's the follow-up to 2020's Ohms.
You can listen to the lead private music single, "my mind is a mountain," now via digital outlets.
Deftones embarked on a North American tour earlier in the year from February to April. They'll kick off a summer leg in August.
Here's the private music track list:
"my mind is a mountain"
"locked club"
"ecdysis"
"infinite source"
"souvenir"
"cXz"
"i think about you all the time"
"milk of the madonna"
"cut hands"
"~metal dream"
"departing the body"
