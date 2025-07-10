Deftones announce new album, '﻿private music﻿'; listen to single 'my mind is a mountain' now

Deftones have announced a new album called private music.

The milestone 10th studio effort from Chino Moreno and company will arrive Aug. 22. It's the follow-up to 2020's Ohms.

You can listen to the lead private music single, "my mind is a mountain," now via digital outlets.

Deftones embarked on a North American tour earlier in the year from February to April. They'll kick off a summer leg in August.

Here's the private music track list:

"my mind is a mountain"

"locked club"

"ecdysis"

"infinite source"

"souvenir"

"cXz"

"i think about you all the time"

"milk of the madonna"

"cut hands"

"~metal dream"

"departing the body"

