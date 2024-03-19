The Decemberists announce new album, ﻿'As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again'

By Josh Johnson

The Decemberists have announced a new album called As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again.

The band's ninth studio effort — and first since 2018's I'll Be Your Girl — arrives June 14. It includes the previously released single "Burial Ground," which features The Shins' James Mercer.

You can also listen to the record's nearly 20-minute closer, "Joan in the Garden," now via digital outlets.

"We know that June is a ways away," The Decemberists say. "In the meantime, please set aside 20 minutes of your day to find a comfortable place to either sit or lie down and feast your ears on 'Joan in the Garden,' the last song on what is our first intentional double album."

The Decemberists will launch a U.S. tour in April.

Here's the As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again track list:

"Burial Ground"
"Oh No!"
"The Reapers"
"Long White Veil"
"William Fitzwilliam"
"Don't Go to the Woods"
"The Black Maria"
"All I Want Is You"
"Born to the Morning"
"America Made Me"
"Tell Me What's on Your Mind"
"Never Satisfied"
"Joan in the Garden"

