Death Cab's Ben Gibbard performs national anthem at Opening Day Mariners game

The Postal Service And Death Cab For Cutie Perform At The Greek Theatre

In addition to fronting Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service, Ben Gibbard has picked up another singing gig.

The "Such Great Heights" vocalist performed the U.S. national anthem during the Opening Day game for his hometown baseball team, the Seattle Mariners.

You can watch footage of Gibbard's rendition streaming via Death Cab's YouTube.

Gibbard will go back to pulling double duty on Death Cab's co-headlining tour with The Postal Service when it picks up again in April. The joint outing, which first launched in 2023, celebrates the 20th anniversary of Death Cab and The Postal Service's respective 2003 albums, Transatlanticism and Give Up.

