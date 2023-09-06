Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service cover Depeche Mode during first night of joint tour

Barsuk Records; Sub Pop

By Josh Johnson

Ahead of the Death Cab for Cutie/The Postal Service co-headlining tour's kickoff, Death Cab guitarist Dave Depper told ABC Audio that they had a "fun encore element" planned after each of the Ben Gibbard-led bands' sets. Now, we know what that is.

The joint outing launched Tuesday in Washington, D.C., and, according to setlist.fm, the night closed with Death Cab and The Postal Service sharing the stage together for a collaborative cover of Depeche Mode's "Enjoy the Silence."

Fan-shot footage of the performance was posted to YouTube.

As for their own sets, Death Cab and The Postal Service performed their respective 2003 albums, Transatlanticism and Give Up, in full to celebrate their 20th anniversaries. The tour, which also features CHVRCHES frontwoman Lauren Mayberry on the bill for select dates, concludes October 17 in Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

