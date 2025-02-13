Death Cab for Cutie announces additional '﻿Plans﻿' anniversary shows

Atlantic
By Josh Johnson

Death Cab for Cutie has added two extra shows to their mini tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band's 2005 album, Plans.

The newly announced dates take place Aug. 6 in Chicago and Aug. 12 in New York City. They join the previously scheduled shows set for Aug. 2 in Seattle, Aug. 5 in Chicago, and Aug. 8 and Aug. 10 in NYC.

Tickets to the Chicago shows go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. CT, while the Seattle and NYC dates go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For all ticket info, visit DeathCabforCutie.com.

Coming off 2003's Transatlanticism and earning new fans from The O.C., Plans introduced Death Cab to an even larger audience thanks to the singles "Soul Meets Body" and "I Will Follow You into the Dark." It debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200, then a career high, and is certified Platinum by the RIAA.

