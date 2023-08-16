Death Cab for Cutie releases 12" Single with B-Side remix by CHVRCHES

Atlantic Records

By Andrea Dresdale

Death Cab for Cutie has a special release for vinyl lovers: a 12" single of a new song, "An Arrow In the Wall," along with a B-side remix by CHVRCHES. The track is also available digitally for those of you who are turntable -free.

"'An Arrow In the Wall' is about the warning signs all around us in the 21st century that society-at-large is in decay," says Death Cab's Ben Gibbard. "The arrow lodged in the wall might have missed this time, but it would be naive to assume the next one won't also."

You can buy the vinyl single now at Death Cab's online store.

As for why Death Cab got CHVRCHES involved, Gibbard explains that the two acts have been "good friends" since they toured together in 2109. "They took our maudlin little dance track and turned it into a major key club banger," he says of the remix.

As previously reported, Death Cab for Cutie and Gibbard's other band, The Postal Service, are touring together this fall to celebrate the 20th anniversaries of Death Cab's Transatlanticism and The Postal Service's Give Up.  The tour starts September 5 in Washington, D.C.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

