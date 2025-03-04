Death Cab for Cutie announces summer tour dates

KALORAMA Festival 2024 Mariano Regidor/Redferns (Mariano Regidor/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

Death Cab for Cutie has announced a run of summer tour dates.

The West Coast outing begins July 23 in Sacramento, California, and will conclude July 30 in Spokane, Washington.

Presales begin Thursday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit DeathCabforCutie.com.

Following the July shows, Death Cab will play their previously announced run of 20th anniversary Plans concerts in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

