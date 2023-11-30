Death Cab for Cutie & The Postal Service expand joint anniversary tour to 2024

Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service are bringing their co-headlining anniversary tour into 2024.

A spring leg of the joint outing — which celebrates the 20th anniversary of the two Ben Gibbard-led bands' respective 2003 albums, Transatlanticism and Give Up — kicks off April 23 in Atlanta and concludes May 15 in Portland.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. local time. A presale begins Wednesday, December 6, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit GiveUpTransatlanticismTour.com.

