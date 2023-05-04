Dead Kennedys comment on D.H. Peligro cause of death reports

Dead Kennedys have issued a statement in response to reports about drummer D.H. Peligro's cause of death.

This week, TMZ and the Los Angeles Times reported that Peligro died of "combined effects of fentanyl and heroin," which was confirmed by the Los Angeles Country Medical Examiner-Coroner website.

"DH Peligro had his battles," Dead Kennedys write in a Facebook post. "What these articles leave out is that he was battling cancer and the chemo and radiation treatments did not get it all, his health was failing."

For what it's worth, the TMZ article does mention that the autopsy report "says [Peligro] also suffered from non-small cell lung cancer," while the LA Times wrote, "Peligro also had a 'repeated history of lung cancer,' but it was unknown if he was seeking treatment at the time of his death, the report said."

Peligro, born Darren Henley, died last October at age 63. At the time, Dead Kennedys shared that Peligro had "died from trauma to his head from an accidental fall."

"When the police on the scene called [guitarist] East Bay Ray, they told him it looked liked he died from a fall in the bathroom, and said that's usually caused by a stroke or an accidental trip," the new Facebook post reads. "Ray told the officer about DH's cancer and his failing health. Now we know more was involved. Peace brother, you will always be in our hearts. Rest in Power."

Peligro played with Dead Kennedys over several stints from 1981 up until his death. He also briefly joined Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1988.

