Dave Matthews performing at 2024 Farm Aid

Dave Matthews is among the headliners for the 2024 Farm Aid benefit concert, taking place Sept. 21 in Saratoga, New York.

The "Ants Marching" rocker will be performing alongside his frequent collaborator Tim Reynolds.

The other headliners are Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Willie Nelson, all of whom, like Matthews, are Farm Aid board members.

"We're energized to be back in New York," says Nelson, Farm Aid's president and founder. "The farmers here have always found ways to innovate and contribute to their communities, even as they deal with uncertainties, extreme weather and policies that favor corporations over people. Farmers need us to stand with them as they work to grow our future."

The bill also includes Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Mavis Staples and Lukas Nelson with The Travelin' McCourys, among others.

A limited number of presale tickets go on sale starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. ET. More information can be found at FarmAid.org.

The very first Farm Aid concert was held in September 1985 in Champaign, Illinois, to raise funds to support family farmers. Since its inception, the annual festival has raised more than $80 million to support programs helping the farming community.

Farm Aid 2024 marks the first time the festival's been held in New York State in 11 years.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.