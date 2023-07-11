Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds performing at 2023 Farm Aid festival

Dave Matthews and frequent collaborator Tim Reynolds are performing at the 2023 Farm Aid festival, taking place September 23 in Noblesville, Indiana.

The lineup also includes Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Margo Price, all of whom, like Matthews, are members of the Farm Aid board.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, July 15, at 10 a.m. ET. For more info, visit FarmAid.org.

Farm Aid was founded in 1985 by Nelson, Young and Mellencamp to raise funds in support of family farmers. Since its inception, the annual festival has raised more than $70 million to support programs helping the farming community.

