Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds announce return of Mexico destination festival

Dave Matthews and frequent collaborator and Dave Matthews Band member Tim Reynolds have announced the return of their destination festival, taking place February 15-18 in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

The event will feature three headlining sets by the duo, as well as performances by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Mavis Staples and The Lone Bellow.

Tickets go on sale July 28 at 1 p.m. ET. Members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association will have access to a presale.

For all ticket info, visit DaveandTimRivieraMaya.com.

Dave Matthews Band is currently touring the U.S. while supporting the group's new album, Walk Around the Moon, which dropped in May.

