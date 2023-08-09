Dave Matthews pays tribute to late Sixto Rodriguez

By Josh Johnson

Dave Matthews Band has shared a tribute to late singer-songwriter Sixto Rodriguez, who died Tuesday, August 8, at age 81.

Rodriguez, who hails from Detroit, saw his music career stall out in the U.S. while unknowingly developing a huge following in South Africa, where Matthews was born. His story was explored in the Oscar-winning 2012 documentary Searching for Sugar Man, which led to more international fame.

"Rodriguez sang about the beauty and power of the overlooked people that were all around him," Matthews writes in a Facebook post. "They were the heroes of his songs. He sang about the city, the poor, the hustler and the hustled, the dealer and the addict. He also made you want to fight for a better world. He sang up from the bottom. I love him."

Matthews has covered Rodriguez's song "Sugar Man" during DMB's live shows.

