He just got inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but Dave Matthews has now received possibly an even more prestigious honor.

The "Ants Marching" rocker has made the 2024 list of People's sexiest men. The 57-year-old Matthews is included in the Sexy at Every Age category.

Also on the list in the same category is Noah Kahan. The "Stick Season" artist is 27.

As for the 2024 title of Sexiest Man Alive, People picks actor John Krasinski.

