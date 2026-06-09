Dave Matthews, Nathaniel Rateliff playing 2026 Farm Aid

Dave Matthews at 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Jennifer Pottheiser)
By Josh Johnson

Dave Matthews and Nathaniel Rateliff are among the headliners for the 2026 edition of the annual Farm Aid benefit concert.

The show takes place Sept. 26 at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Matthews will be performing alongside his frequent collaborator Tim Reynolds.

The bill also includes Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Willie Nelson and Margo Price, who, like Matthews and Rateliff, are Farm Aid board members.

"Family farmers grow our food and strengthen our communities. And when farmers struggle like they are now, communities feel it too," says Farm Aid founder Willie Nelson. "The challenges farmers face threaten their livelihoods and put all of us at risk."

He adds, "We're bringing Farm Aid to Virginia to stand with the farmers and fishers who feed Hampton Roads and beyond — and to grow a food system that works for everyone."

A presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET, with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m. ET. More info can be found at FarmAid.org.

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