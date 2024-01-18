Dave Matthews, Matt Cameron guest during Dinosaur Jr. show

Dave Matthews and Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron made surprise appearances during Dinosaur Jr.'s concert in Seattle on Wednesday, January 17.

According to Setlist.fm, Matthews guested during a cover of the Neil Young & Crazy Horse song "Cortez the Killer," while Cameron took the stage for a rendition of Dinosaur Jr.'s song "Yeah We Know."

Additionally, Mudhoney frontman Mark Arm joined Dinosaur Jr. for a pair of Stooges covers.

Dinosaur Jr.'s been on tour while celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1993 album, Where You Been. Meanwhile, frontman J Mascis is set to release a new solo album, What Do We Do Now, on February 2.

