Dave Matthews, Ezra Koenig & more donate signed items to LA fire relief auction

Items signed by Dave Matthews and Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig are among new additions to the Help on the Way benefit auction, which raises money for Los Angeles fire relief.

Matthews has contributed an autographed Breedlove Discovery S Concert CE Edge Burst guitar, while Koenig signed a Gibson ES-355 guitar

Previously announced participants include My Chemical Romance, Nine Inch Nails and Metallica.

Help on the Way is being hosted by the platform Fandiem. For more info, visit Fandiem.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.