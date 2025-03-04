Dave Matthews, Ezra Koenig & more donate signed items to LA fire relief auction

DAVE MATTHEWS Disney/Michael Le Brecht II (Michael Le Brecht II/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Items signed by Dave Matthews and Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig are among new additions to the Help on the Way benefit auction, which raises money for Los Angeles fire relief.

Matthews has contributed an autographed Breedlove Discovery S Concert CE Edge Burst guitar, while Koenig signed a Gibson ES-355 guitar

Previously announced participants include My Chemical Romance, Nine Inch Nails and Metallica.

Help on the Way is being hosted by the platform Fandiem. For more info, visit Fandiem.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!