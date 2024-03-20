Dave Matthews Band, Noah Kahan & Hozier headlining 2024 Pilgrimage festival

Dave Matthews Band, Noah Kahan and Hozier are headlining the 2024 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, taking place September 28-29 in Franklin, Tennessee.

The bill also includes COIN, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Better Than Ezra, Allison Russell and Lukas Nelson. NEEDTOBREATHE will headline, as well.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 21. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit PilgrimageFestival.com.

By the way, Pilgrimage is one of several 2024 festivals to feature both Kahan and Hozier, along with the Osheaga, Hinterland, Railbird and High Water. The two have previously performed live together and released a collaborative rendition of Kahan's song "Northern Attitude."

