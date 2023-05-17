Dave Matthews Band shares title track off upcoming album, ﻿Walk Around the Moon

Dave Matthews Band has shared the title track off their upcoming album, Walk Around the Moon.

The tune is described as a "psychedelic slow-burner" about "taking a walk in the woods with unexpected consequences." You can listen to it now on digital outlets and watch its accompanying visualizer streaming now on YouTube.

The album Walk Around the Moon, the follow-up to 2018's Come Tomorrow, arrives Friday, May 19. It also includes the previously released songs "Madman's Eyes" and "Monsters."

DMB will launch a U.S. tour in support of Walk Around the Moon May 19 in The Woodlands, Texas.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.