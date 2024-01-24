Dave Matthews Band, Beck & more playing 2024 Bourbon & Beyond festival

Dave Matthews Band and Beck are playing the 2024 Bourbon & Beyond festival, taking place September 19-22 in Louisville, Kentucky.

The bill also includes The National, My Morning Jacket, The War on Drugs, Black Pumas, Mt. Joy, Young the Giant, The Head and the Heart, Milky Chance, KALEO, The Wallflowers, X Ambassadors, Sunny Day Real Estate, Dinosaur Jr., Meg Myers, Soul Asylum and the Shinedown side project Smith & Myers.

Tickets are on sale now.

