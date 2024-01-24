Dave Matthews Band, Beck & more playing 2024 Bourbon & Beyond festival

Disney/Michael J. Le Brecht II

By Josh Johnson

Dave Matthews Band and Beck are playing the 2024 Bourbon & Beyond festival, taking place September 19-22 in Louisville, Kentucky.

The bill also includes The National, My Morning Jacket, The War on Drugs, Black Pumas, Mt. Joy, Young the Giant, The Head and the Heart, Milky Chance, KALEO, The Wallflowers, X Ambassadors, Sunny Day Real Estate, Dinosaur Jr., Meg Myers, Soul Asylum and the Shinedown side project Smith & Myers.

Tickets are on sale now. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit BourbonandBeyond.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!