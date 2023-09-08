Dave Matthews Band announces 25th anniversary 'Before These Crowded Streets' vinyl reissue

RCA Records/Legacy Recordings

By Josh Johnson

Dave Matthews Band has announced a vinyl reissue of their 1998 album, Before These Crowded Streets, in honor of its 25th anniversary.

The two-LP set arrives November 3 and also includes a booklet featuring rare photos and exclusive liner notes.

Before These Crowded Streets, the third DMB album, has been certified four-times Platinum by the RIAA and includes the singles "Crush," "Stay (Wasting Time)" and the Alanis Morissette-featuring "Don't Drink the Water." It was also the first Dave album to hit #1 on the Billboard 200, taking the top spot away from the Titanic soundtrack, which had led the chart for 16 straight weeks.

Dave Matthews Band just wrapped a summer tour in support of their latest album, Walk Around the Moon, over Labor Day Weekend. They'll return to the road for a fall U.S. run in November.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

