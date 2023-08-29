Dave Matthews Band adds fall US tour dates

Dave Matthews Band In Concert Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images (Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Dave Matthews Band has announced a fall U.S. tour.

The headlining run kicks off November 7 in Savannah, Georgia, and concludes with two shows at New York City's Madison Square Garden, taking place November 17-18.

A presale is open now for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association. The general on-sale begins September 15 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit DaveMatthewsBand.com.

Dave Matthews Band will be touring in support of their new album, Walk Around the Moon, which dropped in May.

DMB's current summer tour wraps up with three shows over Labor Day weekend at the famed Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

