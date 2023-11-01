Dave Grohl was a "Satanist" with boygenius at LA Halloween show

When boygenius sang "Will you be a satanist with me?" on their song "Satanist," they probably weren't thinking of Dave Grohl. Nevertheless, the Foo Fighters frontman made a surprise guest appearance during the trio's Halloween night show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Grohl reprised his role in Nirvana as he hopped on drums during boygenius' performance of "Satanist." Footage of the onstage collaboration was posted to social media by the Phoebe Bridgers fan account @BridgersonTour.

The original "Satanist" appears on boygenius' debut album, the record, which was released in March.

In addition to sharing the stage in LA, boygenius is following Grohl's steps to the Saturday Night Live stage: Foo Fighters played the show on October 28, while Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker will make their SNL debut together on November 11.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.