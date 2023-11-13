Dave Grohl performs Nirvana's "Heart-Shaped Box" alongside daughter Violet during LA show

Dave Grohl rocked with his daughter Violet onstage for a joint rendition of Nirvana's "Heart-Shaped Box" during a concert in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 11.

The Foo Fighters frontman reprised his Nirvana role on drums while Violet handled lead vocals. Footage of the father-daughter jam was posted to Instagram by rock TV personality Matt Pinfield, who was in attendance.

According to setlist.fm, the show, which featured longtime David Bowie pianist Mike Garson, saw Dave and Violet performing a variety of Bowie covers, including "The Man Who Sold the World," which Nirvana famously covered on MTV Unplugged. They also sang the Foos song "Show Me How."

Garson shared photo from the concert in a social media post. "What a wonderful night together!" the caption reads.

Dave and Violet previously performed "Heart-Shaped Box" in 2020.

