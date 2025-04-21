Dave Grohl makes surprise Coachella appearance; Charli XCX is 'obsessed' with 'actual headliner' Green Day

2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella (Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella)
By Josh Johnson

Dave Grohl made a surprise appearance during Coachella's second weekend.

The Foo Fighters frontman showed up during conductor Gustavo Dudamel's set Saturday alongside the Los Angeles Philharmonic orchestra. Together, they jammed the Foos songs "Everlong" and "The Sky Is a Neighborhood."

In other Coachella weekend two happenings, Charli XCX reacted to Green Day drummer Tré Cool wearing a sash reading "actual headliner" after the pop star wore one reading "miss should be a headliner" following her weekend one set. During the Saturdays of both weekends, Charli played the main Coachella stage right before Green Day did.

On Sunday, Charli retweeted the photo of Cool and his sash alongside the caption, "obsessed."

