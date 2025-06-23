Dave Grohl makes surprise appearance during Kim Deal London show

Dave Grohl made a surprise appearance during The Breeders frontwoman and ex-Pixies bassist Kim Deal's solo show in London Friday.

The Foo Fighters frontman joined Deal for a rendition of the Pixies track "Gigantic." In fan-shot video, Grohl declares "I'll sing whatever you ask me to sing" before launching into the song.

The Deal show is one of several live appearances Grohl has made since his 2024 infidelity scandal, along with a pair of Nirvana performances at January's FireAid and February's SNL50: The Homecoming Concert. He also showed up at Coachella in April.

Foo Fighters are set to return to the live stage for a run of Asia dates in October.

Deal, meanwhile, has been touring in support of her debut solo album, 2024's Nobody Loves You More.

