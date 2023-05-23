Dave Grohl featured in new doc about famed Australian concert promoter

DAVE GROHL, JIMMY KIMMEL ABC/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson & Andrea Dresdale

Dave Grohl is featured in a new documentary about famed Australian concert promoter Michael Gudinski.

The film, titled Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story, features interviews with the Foo Fighters frontman, as well as artists Bruce Springsteen, Garbage's Shirley Manson, Vance Joy and Ed Sheeran sharing their thoughts on Gudinski's impact. Through his Mushroom Group company, Gudinski helped foster the career of many Australian artists and bring international musicians Down Under.

"I imagine being a rock promoter as the biggest f****** nightmare," Grohl says in the Ego trailer. "There has to be a reason why he did it."

According to The Music NetworkEgo: The Michael Gudinski Story will premiere at the Melbourne International Film Festival August 10, before opening in theaters in Australia on August 31. There's no word on a U.S. theatrical or streaming release yet.

Foo Fighters performed at Australia's GMHBA Stadium in March 2022, just days after Gudinski passed away at age 68. During the show, which marked the first full-capacity stadium concert in Australia headlined by an international artist since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Grohl paid tribute to Gudinski, while Taylor Hawkins' drum kit featured a photo of him.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

