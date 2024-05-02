Dave Grohl dedicates "My Hero" to "Dimebag" Darrell during Foo Fighters Dallas concert

FOO FIGHTERS ABC/ABC (ABC/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Dave Grohl paid tribute to late Pantera guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott with a performance of "My Hero" during Foo Fighters' concert in Dallas on Wednesday, May 1.

"Since we're here in Dallas, I'm gonna dedicate this one to an old friend who lived around here," Grohl told the crowd in fan-shot footage posted to YouTube. "His name is 'Dimebag' Darrell."

Dime founded Pantera alongside his brother, Vinnie Paul, in nearby Arlington, Texas. Grohl, a longtime Pantera fan, wrote about hanging with Dime and Vinnie on his Daves True Stories Instagram account.

Foo Fighters' next show is at the New Orleans Jazz Fest on Friday, May 3. They'll play a number of one-off headlining dates and festivals before launching a full U.S. stadium tour in July.

Pantera, meanwhile, reformed in 2022 with vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown alongside Black Label Society's Zakk Wylde and Anthrax's Charlie Benante in place of Dime and Vinnie, who died in 2004 and 2018, respectively. They'll be playing the upcoming Sonic Temple and Aftershock festivals as well as dates with Metallica.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

