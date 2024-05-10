Dave Grohl dedicates Foo Fighters "My Hero" performance to Steve Albini

Jim Bennett/WireImage

By Josh Johnson

Dave Grohl dedicated a performance of "My Hero" to late engineer and punk rocker Steve Albini during a Foo Fighters concert in Charlotte on Thursday, May 9.

Albini worked with Grohl when he engineered — a term he preferred to "produced" — Nirvana's final album, 1993's In Utero.

"Tonight I'd like to dedicate this song to a friend that we lost the other day, who I’ve known a long, long time," Grohl told the crowd in fan-shot footage posted to YouTube. "He left us much too soon, and he's touched all of your lives, I'm sure. I'm talking about Steve Albini."

"Those of you who know, you know," Grohl continued. "Those of you who don’t know, just remember that name, Steve Albini. So let's sing this one for him."

Albini, who also engineered albums for artists including Pixies, The Breeders, PJ Harvey and Bush, died the night of May 7 at age 61. Following news of his passing, the Nirvana Facebook page posted the letter Albini sent the band ahead of recording In Utero, in which he explained his famed opposition to taking royalties.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!