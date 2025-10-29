Daughtry rises from the grave in new 'THE BOTTOM' video

Disturbed: "The Sickness" 25th Anniversary Tour With Daughtry - Las Vegas, NV Chris Daughtry of Daughtry performs at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Daughtry is kicking off Halloween early with the new video for "THE BOTTOM."

The clip finds frontman Chris Daughtry suddenly waking up to find himself buried underground. He then fights through the dirt to climb out of his premature grave and proceeds to rock out in front of a group of dancing zombies.

It then ends with Chris and his bandmates being consumed by light and exploding. You can watch "THE BOTTOM" video streaming now on YouTube.

"THE BOTTOM" is the current single off the new Daughtry EP, SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM (PART TWO), which dropped in September. The band is currently touring the U.S. alongside Seether.

