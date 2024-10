The daughter of longtime The Flaming Lips member Steven Drozd is missing.

Sixteen-year-old Charlotte "Bowie" Drozd was last seen on Saturday around 11:30 a.m. at the Seattle Space Needle. Those with any information should reach out to the Seattle police or to the number listed on the Lips' Facebook page.

Frontman Wayne Coyne also posted a photo of Charlotte on his Instagram.

